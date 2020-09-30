Supporting Herak

When I return my ballot, Bryher Herak will get my vote to represent Montana House District 75.

I have looked for candidates who have a demonstrated ability to work with people of all sorts, candidates who know how to get things done and who know how to listen to constituent needs. Bryher Herak fits that.

A retired mediator, she has experience getting people with opposing desires to come together for a solution. She stresses the importance of listening. She is patient and eloquent in stating her positions. Solving problems is one of her top priorities. In an interview with the Boulder Monitor, she said solutions happen “when both sides feel heard, when no one feels like the bad guy, and you’re there to understand their positions and help them move out of the positions they’re in conflict around.”

She has been active in serving her community, working with the school board and with the Boulder Transition Advisory Committee. In those positions she has looked for answers rather than trying to “win.”

I trust Bryher Herak to listen and work hard for the people of House District 75 and urge voters to support her this election.

Jan Anderson, Boulder

