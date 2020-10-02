Supporting Black

The Montana Supreme Court should consist of impartial jurors, not partisans backed by dark money. As a teacher and a Union member, I understand the dangers that dark money can reap when they set their sights on public institutions, like public education, that Montanans hold dear. To ensure that we have a justice that will uphold those institutions and the Montana Constitution, we need to elect Mike Black for Montana Supreme Court Justice.

His opponent, Laurie McKinnon, was funded by the dark money group, Montana Growth Network, which has since been found to have been in violation of state election laws. In fact, this group was funded by two out-of-state billionaires that had real estate in Montana and wanted to restrict stream access for the people of Montana. I doubt that they supported her campaign because they thought she would rule against them. Low and behold, after they bought her seat, and their case came to the Montana Supreme Court, she was one of the only two justices that ruled in favor of limited stream access.