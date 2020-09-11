× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Supporting Bennett

As a candidate, I find voting is among our most sacred rights. It’s how we determine the future of our communities, shape policy, and replace leaders that have failed. It’s a powerful tool, so it’s no surprise that efforts to disenfranchise voters and influence elections run rampant.

I’m supporting Bryce Bennett for Secretary State because he has worked to secure voting access and keep dark money out of our elections. As a legislator, Bryce made voting easier for rural Montanans, secured vote-by-mail, co-sponsored the most sweeping campaign finance law in the country, and streamlined Montana’s capacity to respond to electoral emergencies— something Covid-19 has made a real possibility.

One of the chief roles of the Secretary of State is to administer elections. In a moment of so much voter insecurity, we need a leader with an established dedication to voting rights and free and fair elections.

We need Bryce Bennett.

Donavon Hawk, Butte

