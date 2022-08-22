Support public education

Better than ourselves in states such as Florida, thousands of public school teachers have left their profession. Donald Trump is calling for the elimination of the U.S. Department of Education at his recent rallies, the onslaught against public schools is clear. The goal for our children is to be better adults in their given time than ourselves, not only economically but culturally, spiritually (yes, spiritual growth can occur in public schools with freedom of expression), for their effective citizenship and to add to the advancement of society, not to attempt to live in the past. A good education is not optional in this endeavor, but essential to allow your children to be better than what we are. Good private education is out of the practical financial means of most average Americans, we must support a more economical public education system, an invaluable American institution for countless decades. Social skills, ability to understand the differences of others, and elemental understanding of democratic living are all enhanced through means of certified, dedicated teachers in public schools. There is a lack of respect for teachers, this in itself endangers the institution. Public education took us to the moon, allowed us to win World War II and Cold War, and to be actively against it is, after all its benefits are enjoyed by ourselves day to day, is unconscionable, anti-American and very myopic in thinking. No good will come from elimination of public schools, even to those ideologically driven to actively attack the institution in covert and sometimes outwardly ways. Perhaps their private school education prevents them from understanding this well proven evidence that public education has benefited themselves more than can be comprehended. Support public education for the good of the community, state and republic. We won’t realize all that we have lost immediately if it were to happen, but the effects would become dramatic over time.