Support local public schools

Republican legislators just passed the biggest tax cut for the wealthy in Montana’s history, a whopping one billion dollars. That’s billion, not million. Meanwhile, the needs of regular Montanans, like affordable housing, care for the elderly and child care for workers, are pushed aside under the pretense of “we just can’t afford it.”

At the same time, this Republican legislature wants to create a new system of private schools for their kids that you would have to pay for. These private schools would not require certified teachers. They would not be under the control of local taxpayers. They would not have to serve special needs children.

Montana’s public schools are constitutionally charged with providing opportunity of free quality education for all our children. Why won’t legislators work to improve our underfunded public schools instead of allocating state dollars to unaccountable, untried, unlicensed private schools? Will these new private schools siphon off funding for schooling the children of the rich and famous, leaving the rest of us with substandard schools for our kids? When I look at other states, I know the answer is, sadly, yes.

Tell your legislators you like your local public schools. Tell them to support public schools. Tell legislators to just say no to publicly funded private schools.

Terry Minow,

Boulder