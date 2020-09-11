Support for Romano
On Tuesday, November 3, Montana voters have a clear choice for Superintendent of Public Instruction. That candidate is Melissa Romano. She is an award winning teacher and would provide strong leadership as an advocate for teachers and children
Romano has ideas about how to tackle the issue of teacher recruitment, which has reached a critical level recently. She also supports a stronger preschool program that would help children become familiar with math, reading and social skills they need to be successful once they enter kindergarten.
Melissa is a master teacher from Helena with a B.A. in science and an M.S. in elementary education. She is the 2018 Montana Teacher of the Year. At the national level she was selected by the National Science Foundation to work with educators throughout America as a juror and evaluator for the Educators Evaluating the Quality of Instructional Products with Achieve, which is dedicated to working with states to raise standards. Melissa is a recipient of the National Science Foundation’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Romano is supported by a vast majority of teachers in Montana. She is endorsed by Montana Federation of Public Employees, the public employee union that represents public school teachers. Other endorsements include Montana Conservation Voters, Big Sky 55+, Montana AFL-CIO, Emily’s List, and the Teamsters Union.
As a member of the Montana State Land Board, Melissa will fight to protect Montana’s rights to hunt, fish and recreate on our public lands and waters. She will keep Montana public lands public.
Melissa Romano’s opponent supports privatization of our good public schools, refuses to work with other state leaders on making our schools safety, and even opposed the idea of students wearing masks to slow the pandemic. Her opponent has provided little leadership to Montana schools during the pandemic.
Melissa Romano is a leader and problem solver in and out of her classroom. Vote for her when you get your ballot so our schools will be safer and stronger.
Kathleen Milodragovich, Butte
