Support for Romano

On Tuesday, November 3, Montana voters have a clear choice for Superintendent of Public Instruction. That candidate is Melissa Romano. She is an award winning teacher and would provide strong leadership as an advocate for teachers and children

Romano has ideas about how to tackle the issue of teacher recruitment, which has reached a critical level recently. She also supports a stronger preschool program that would help children become familiar with math, reading and social skills they need to be successful once they enter kindergarten.

Melissa is a master teacher from Helena with a B.A. in science and an M.S. in elementary education. She is the 2018 Montana Teacher of the Year. At the national level she was selected by the National Science Foundation to work with educators throughout America as a juror and evaluator for the Educators Evaluating the Quality of Instructional Products with Achieve, which is dedicated to working with states to raise standards. Melissa is a recipient of the National Science Foundation’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.