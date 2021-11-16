Support for BCSA

As Montanans, we understand the importance of both tourism and outdoor recreation, both as economic resources and as part of the everyday experience. This is why it is vital for us as a state to support as much protection of public lands as we can, and this can be achieved with the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act.

The BCSA has many components to its goals, the most notable is the addition of nearly 80,000 acres to the Bob Marshall Wilderness area as well as the Scapegoat, which is currently in the possession of the Bureau of Land Management. This will include 6,000 acres to allow Montanans and tourists to have more land for activities like hiking, biking, and snowmobiling.

Unfortunately, this act has been opposed by one of Montana's senators, Steve Daines, when he announced in a Congressional hearing that he is planning on introducing another bill to block the efforts that the BCSA is working toward.

One of the components of Montana's fame is inarguably the beautiful nature and abundance of activities that the great outdoors provides, so much so that most Montanans say that public lands are important to our quality of life. Please help support the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act and support Montana's future!

Emma Kardokus, Heron

