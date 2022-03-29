Support feeding hungry kids regardless of party affiliation

Feeding hungry children

I just finished reading Lorianne Burhop’s editorial in the Montana Standard (March 22) about the close to 100,000 Montana children who may go hungry this summer if the Montana Dept of Health & Human Services doesn’t submit a plan soon to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture for continued food benefits (P-EBT). Apparently, Montana is one of the few states that hasn’t done so. When I called Gov. Gianforte’s office about my concern, the staff didn’t even know what I was talking about. I may be a Democratic Socialist, but I know that Montanans of all political views can agree that we’re talking about feeding hungry kids whose families are having a tough time coping with rising food, gas and housing costs. They need the support of all Montanans, regardless of what our political leanings are. Please write or call Gov. Gianforte and urge him to get the ball rolling NOW on continued “P-EBT” benefits!