Support BCSA

The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act is supported by 75% of Montanans. The bill in its whole accurately reflects Montanan values.

With its plan to protect approximately 80,000 acres of land for conservation, recreation, and restoration, the bill speaks for the people of Montana that wish to preserve our precious land.

The BSCA restores fish and wildlife habitats, increases space for outdoor recreation for Montanans, and conserves precious Montana wilderness by adding 80,000 acres of land to the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area.

In response to seeing this proposal in the Senate, Sen. Daines announced plans to revoke 300,000 acres of wilderness study area in exchange for protecting this area.

His stance is unprincipled, impractical, and anti-environmental. This proposed amendment in no way accurately reflects the interests of Montanans. We stand for protection of our beloved environment and wildlife, and shouldn’t let somebody like Sen. Daines rob that from us.

Josie Hess, Missoula

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0