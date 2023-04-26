Support a strong price on carbon

When I think of Earth Day, I think of the beautiful Blue Marble photograph that the Apollo 17 crew took on Dec. 7, 1972. I hope Butte’s Earth Day celebration was the best!

I love Montana's foothills, breathing fresh air, and listening to the birds. But we know that all of these wonderful things can get ruined if we don’t quickly reduce our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and keep climate change from spiraling out of control.

That’s why I volunteer with the nonpartisan Citizens' Climate Lobby and invite you to join us!

CCL volunteers work with all members of Congress to find national bipartisan solutions to stabilize our climate, such as pricing carbon; promoting healthy forests; building electrification and energy efficiency; and getting clean energy permitting reform.

Let’s urge Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester, and Reps. Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale to support a strong economy-side price on carbon. This policy will help us stop increasing the amount of GHGs in the atmosphere (currently at 420 parts per million or ppm) by 2030. Then we can draw down GHGs and restore the climate regime that civilization had for the last 10,000 years (about 270 ppm).

To take immediate action, please click citizensclimatelobby.org/get-loud-take-action/price-carbon/.

Alexandra Amonette,

Big Timber