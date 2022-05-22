Support 15-90 Search and Rescue

The primary election gives the citizens of Butte-Silver Bow a chance to support our local 15-90 Search and Rescue unit. By voting to support the Search and Rescue mill levy, you vote to fund and equip the local search and rescue unit that has been in existence since 1963. This group performs an invaluable service to our community.

As your sheriff, I have activated 15-90 Search and Rescue numerous times over the past ten years. This group of volunteers quickly responded every time they have been asked. The volunteers respond on their own time, with their own equipment, and offer expertise and skills they have acquired by training on their own time.

They have saved many lives over the years and reunited lost or injured persons with their families. These rescues are not easy. They are physically demanding and can be emotionally taxing as well. These rescues simply would not be possible without the dedicated volunteers who make up this unit.

This unit provides search and rescue capabilities in our county as well as adjoining counties, when needed. This is a relatively inexpensive option to fund this unit and you never know when a loved one could become lost or injured and need help.

You literally have an opportunity to save lives by voting for the Search and Rescue mill levy. Please vote to support the Search and Rescue mill levy.

Sheriff Ed Lester,

Butte-Silver Bow

