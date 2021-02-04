Students should attend

I believe that students should be able to go to sports games. I am a junior at Butte Central High School, and I play basketball, football, and tennis. I miss the crowd noise and all the cheering that the students did during the games. They make the games have more energy.

We go to school with all of these, and we are around them all day. If we see them at a game it does not make a difference because we already saw them earlier that day. If the students do not go to the games then they would probably go out and hang out with their friends. When they go with their friends they are not going to wear masks, whereas, if the students were able to go to the games they would be required to wear masks. Wouldn’t you rather these people go to watch a basketball game and wear their masks than go with their friends and not wear masks?