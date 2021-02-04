Students should attend
I believe that students should be able to go to sports games. I am a junior at Butte Central High School, and I play basketball, football, and tennis. I miss the crowd noise and all the cheering that the students did during the games. They make the games have more energy.
We go to school with all of these, and we are around them all day. If we see them at a game it does not make a difference because we already saw them earlier that day. If the students do not go to the games then they would probably go out and hang out with their friends. When they go with their friends they are not going to wear masks, whereas, if the students were able to go to the games they would be required to wear masks. Wouldn’t you rather these people go to watch a basketball game and wear their masks than go with their friends and not wear masks?
As someone that has played in games with no students in the audience, the game feels more dull. The students get people rowdy and get the parents chanting. The students just flat out make the game more fun to play because they add more energy to the game. For seniors that want to watch the games this is their last chance to watch the games. It is not fair to them to have to stay home. These experiences of going to a sports game. I feel like it is essential for people to grow up and enjoy high school while it lasts. You only get so many years to watch your best friends play sports so I think they should be able to watch these games.
I strongly believe that students should be able to go to the games. Going and watching the games is one of the funnest things you will do in high school and I do not want to have people miss out on that. I hope soon we can have students at the games, and I look forward to it.
Drew Badovinac, Butte Central student