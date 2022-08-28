Student ID alone should not be used as voter identification

I have an opinion to express on the voter ID issue currently under judicial review, especially that concerning using student IDs. I think the question here is that potential voter is a temporary or may decide to be a permanent resident of Montana. My view is they are temporarily in Montana for educational purposes and not intending to become a permanent Montana resident, they can always vote in their home state via absentee mail. They can choose to get a Montana Driver License or ID (Montana does use "Real ID") or at least register their vehicle in Montana.