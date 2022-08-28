Student ID alone should not be used as voter identification
I have an opinion to express on the voter ID issue currently under judicial review, especially that concerning using student IDs. I think the question here is that potential voter is a temporary or may decide to be a permanent resident of Montana. My view is they are temporarily in Montana for educational purposes and not intending to become a permanent Montana resident, they can always vote in their home state via absentee mail. They can choose to get a Montana Driver License or ID (Montana does use "Real ID") or at least register their vehicle in Montana.
You cannot be registered to vote in more than one voting jurisdiction at any one time, you do not get multiple votes.
I am normally a liberal, not progressive, individual and I rarely agree with the more conservative elements of society. While I strongly oppose the other two voting laws under current judicial review, I do support not using a student ID alone as a voter identification.
Douglas Grant,
Butte