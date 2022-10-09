Strange political positions

It is my understanding that candidates for a judgeship are not only supposed to run as non-partisan, but should actually be non-partisan to provide a fair and equitable venue for those coming before them. However, James Brown’s ads state that he will “stand up to Biden and his liberal judges” (whom he will likely never confront). I could be wrong, but that sounds like he is running as a conservative Republican. If Brown can not even appear to be fair and unbiased in his campaign, how could a voter possibly expect him to be fair and impartial if he gets on the bench?