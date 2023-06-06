Stop Northwestern Energy rate hikes

I am a senior citizen living on a fixed income with very little “wiggle room” left in my budget after all the recent inflationary increases. Last month, NorthWestern Energy increased my budget billing amount from $102 to $141 even though there were no changes in my historical power usage. As their notification letter stated, this sudden jump (27.7%) reflects past rate increases. $39/month does not sound like much to most folks, but to me and to thousands of other retirees, this amount presents a significant challenge in today’s economy.

But wait, that’s not all, folks. Yet to come is an additional 28% increase which will present an even bigger challenge. The onus of this latest display of NorthWestern Energy’s corporate greed is being placed on residential and small business customers. In other words, hundreds of thousands of folks who can least afford it are being forced to pay multi-million dollar salaries and bonuses to a handful of folks who need that money least of all. Requiring us to bankrupt ourselves in this manner is an obscenity.

Aside from our objections to corporate greed, many voters in Montana have made it clear that we DO NOT support NorthWestern Energy’s obsessive dedication to the dying fossil fuel paradigm. Please don’t force so many of us into additional financial hardship in order to pay for expanding a technology which we no longer support.

Public Service Commissioners, please do your job and protect the individuals in Montana, not the big corporations. Thank you.

Donna Peterson,

Helena