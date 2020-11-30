Stimulus is needed

American families are hurting! COVID-19 cases are surging again, unemployment remains high, especially among women of color, and many schools and childcare centers remain closed.

To protect public health and keep the economy above water Congress must deliver the support our families need.

How many Americans must die before you Congress critters decide to help us?

Blocking more COVID relief is not just cruel and unusual punishment, it’s bad economic policy. UI is great stimulus. The spending made possible by pandemic UI benefits is supporting jobs.

By letting these benefits expire, it means cutting those jobs. There are now somewhere near 25.7 million workers who are out of work because of the virus, or have seen a drop in hours and pay because of the pandemic. And job growth is slowing. Stimulus is desperately needed.

Bartley Deason, Darby

