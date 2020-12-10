Still a lie

Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s propagandist, is credited with saying this: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it."

Our history of presidential elections has often caused partisan debate over the outcome of who won. And yes, we have had many elections where fraud and back room deals have been a part of the outcome. But this year’s election is not a part of that history. By all creditable accounts the election of 2020 was one of the most trouble-free and honest elections ever held.

The work of our election officials nationwide reflected honesty and integrity. Everyone’s vote was counted honestly and accurately. This year’s election is an example of how to conduct a democratic election. Yet this major accomplishment has been undermined by a president who for reasons known only to him has refused to bow to the will of the people.

Even Joseph Goebbels recognized that “truth is the mortal enemy of a lie”. Yet it seems that some people have developed such a cult of personality that they have transformed a lie that has been repeated ad nauseam about the integrity of this election into a truth.