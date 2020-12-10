Still a lie
Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s propagandist, is credited with saying this: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it."
Our history of presidential elections has often caused partisan debate over the outcome of who won. And yes, we have had many elections where fraud and back room deals have been a part of the outcome. But this year’s election is not a part of that history. By all creditable accounts the election of 2020 was one of the most trouble-free and honest elections ever held.
The work of our election officials nationwide reflected honesty and integrity. Everyone’s vote was counted honestly and accurately. This year’s election is an example of how to conduct a democratic election. Yet this major accomplishment has been undermined by a president who for reasons known only to him has refused to bow to the will of the people.
Even Joseph Goebbels recognized that “truth is the mortal enemy of a lie”. Yet it seems that some people have developed such a cult of personality that they have transformed a lie that has been repeated ad nauseam about the integrity of this election into a truth.
To me this is the greatest danger we have faced in decades for it reaches to our core values as a democratic society. Despite extreme political rancor throughout our history the people who have chosen to run for public office have accepted the outcome of the elective process.
While I might accept the ungraciousness of our president to concede his defeat, I cannot accept how thousands of people would support his blatant lies of a fraudulent election when all evidence to the contrary is readily available.
Even responsible elected officials in our government are condescending to this lie. How can we can allow one person to foment such outrage over a fair election? If we continue to allow this lie of a crooked election to continue, we are eroding the very process which gives us the freedoms we all cherish. Let us not allow a demagogue to destroy the very fabric of our republic, the right to vote in a free and honest election. No matter how many times a lie is told it is still a lie and that is the truth.
Otis Anderson, Dillon
