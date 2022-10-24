Stand up to dark money

Ten years ago this November, an overwhelming majority (75 percent) of Montanans stood up and said, “Corporations aren’t people — money isn’t speech,” and passed I-166, declaring that we wanted special interest, dark-money out of our political system.

This fall, dark money is on the ballot again, in the form of the challenger to Montana Supreme Court Justice Ingrid Gustafson: the Dark Money Lord James Brown.

Brown, is totally unfit and unqualified to be anywhere near the Montana Supreme Court, let along sitting on it. He previously worked for a shady dark-money outfit called Western Tradition Partnership, which was found to have illegally coordinated with political candidates to defeat both Republicans and Democrats who it didn’t agree with. WTP also worked to overturn Montana's ban on corporate contributions. They were exposed in 2011 when incriminating files were found inside a meth house. Political operative and corporate lobbyist, James Brown worked for and defended WTP’s violations of Montana election law. He also lobbied to privatize our public lands on behalf of special interests.

In contrast, Justice Ingrid Gustafson has shown herself to be a fair-minded, independent thinker who protects our freedoms, our state constitution and our right to privacy. The only candidate who will keep the big-money special interests at bay is Justice Ingrid Gustafson.

Let’s celebrate the 10th anniversary of Montanans standing up against big-money corporate politics by reelecting her to the Montana Supreme Court in November.

Derek Goldman,

Missoula