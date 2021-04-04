Stand up for public lands

In poll after poll, Montanans have expressed their overwhelming support for our public lands. For many of us, the freedom to hike, camp, hunt, fish and recreate in our "big back yard" of mountain trails, lakes and rivers is one of the main reasons we choose to live in Montana. These wild places are also the primary reason we have such an incredible abundance of fish and wildlife to enjoy!

However, some of our politicians only seem to know how to mouth the right words when they are running for office, but then they turn around and draft bills that undermine the very things they claim to support.

For instance, in Helena, this year's Legislature has seen a barrage of bad bills that would threaten our public lands and damage the health of our ecosystems. This year we've seen every kind of bad idea, from federal lands transfer and the establishment of roads through pristine wildlands, to depriving essential funding from valuable state conservation initiatives, such as Habitat Montana, showing blatant disrespect for the will of Montana's citizens.