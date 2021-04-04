Stand up for public lands
In poll after poll, Montanans have expressed their overwhelming support for our public lands. For many of us, the freedom to hike, camp, hunt, fish and recreate in our "big back yard" of mountain trails, lakes and rivers is one of the main reasons we choose to live in Montana. These wild places are also the primary reason we have such an incredible abundance of fish and wildlife to enjoy!
However, some of our politicians only seem to know how to mouth the right words when they are running for office, but then they turn around and draft bills that undermine the very things they claim to support.
For instance, in Helena, this year's Legislature has seen a barrage of bad bills that would threaten our public lands and damage the health of our ecosystems. This year we've seen every kind of bad idea, from federal lands transfer and the establishment of roads through pristine wildlands, to depriving essential funding from valuable state conservation initiatives, such as Habitat Montana, showing blatant disrespect for the will of Montana's citizens.
But fortunately, some legislators, to their credit, have had the courage to stand up in defense of our public lands, voting against these bad bills. I encourage my fellow citizens to thank those legislators who have proven their words with their votes... by protecting our public lands heritage.
As another show of support, I would also like to ask all of you to join hundreds of other Montanans, at this year's Rally for Public Lands, which will be held in a virtual manner, at noon on Tuesday June 6. To find out more about this event, please visit the following link. http://.ly/MTRally2021
Thanks!
Jack Kirkley, Dillon