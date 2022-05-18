Stand together for women's rights

Human rights...we have heard this so many times. The American government is always criticizing some other country about its human rights. But we never hear about human rights of America.

The U.S. Supreme Court has now brought human rights and women's rights to the forefront.

Let's face the facts. No self respecting women should support or vote for a political party that ignores her rights. The women of America must stand together. Why do a bunch of men have the right to tell women what they should do with their bodies?

Women make up half of the population of this planet. Every human being was brought to this planet by a woman. Wmen and caring men must stand together. We must go forward.

LaVon D. Brillhart,

Dillon

