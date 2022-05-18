 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stand together for women's rights

  • 0

Stand together for women's rights  

Human rights...we have heard this so many times. The American government is always criticizing some other country about its human rights. But we never hear about human rights of America.

The U.S. Supreme Court has now brought human rights and women's rights to the forefront.

Let's face the facts. No self respecting women should support or vote for a political party that ignores her rights. The women of America must stand together. Why do a bunch of men have the right to tell women what they should do with their bodies?

Women make up half of the population of this planet. Every human being was brought to this planet by a woman. Wmen and caring men must stand together. We must go forward.

LaVon D. Brillhart,

Dillon

LETTER TO THE EDITOR ICON
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News