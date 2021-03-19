Spring optimism

I would like to thank reader Eric Berg who pointed out a math error in the Butte-Silver Bow vaccine statistics. (“Incorrect statistics” 3/18/2021.) And like Mr. Burg’s opening line, I too will start by commending the BSB Health Department on their tireless efforts over the past year. The department has been operating on an “all hands on deck” basis for over a year now. Alongside their colleagues at St. James Healthcare and Southwest Montana Community Health Center, all the long term care and assisted living facilities, and all health professionals in our community, it is safe to say that they saved many lives in our town this year. I am deeply thankful.

As for the math error, Mr. Berg is correct: As of March 15, the percentage of county residents over the age of 16 who have received at least one dose is 33.44%. We apologize for the error. On the bright side, we can expect that happy number to keep climbing steadily. All adults ages 16 and over will be eligible for the vaccine on April 1, and I am hopeful that vaccine availability will continue to increase as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine becomes more accessible.