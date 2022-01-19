Specter of Trump

I was prompted to write this wandering epistle after I read an article in Saturday’s Montana. Standard titled “Politicians endorse March for Life.” I was appalled by the use of the Capitol Rotunda for a partisan gathering of Pro-Life fanatics. To add further shame to this sad occasion, it was attended by Governor Gianforte and Representative Rosendale.

This team proselytized that abortion is evil and no woman should have the right to choose. Truly, we need to relabel the Pro-Life radicals as Pro-Birth. Once the baby makes the journey through the birth canal, these people, mostly Republicans, don’t give a damn about what happens to the child. This is evidenced by the Republican fight to kill the Build Back Better bill that would provide aid for both children and parents in need.

Rosendale embarrassed himself further by calling woman’s right to choose a “plague that was placed on our country.” Matt, calm down! Senator Daines made a bizarre what-if statement about what NASA scientists would say if a Mars lander encountered a 15-week old baby. Really?

The specter of Trump, the disgraced former president, still haunts our Montana delegation. Maybe it’s time to change the name of our State to “Trumptana” and change the color of our state flag to orange.

The issue of whether or not to have an abortion is one of the most difficult decisions that a woman will make in her life. The reasons may be health and/or socioeconomic.

The right wing arguments are paving the way to the repeal of Roe vs. Wade by the Supreme Court. It may come to pass that only rich politicians will be able to send their mistresses abroad for an abortion.

Obviously, the Republicans haven’t thought through this Pro-Life position of theirs. Mostly poor minorities and people of color will be forced to deliver unwanted children. This will meant more young people who will vote for Democrats when they come of age. Oh, wait! I forgot! This is why Republicans around the country are trying to purge our right to vote.

Bill South, Sheridan

