Speaking for wildlife

Goodbye to wildlife at Canyon Ferry.

I choose to step up and be a spokesperson for the wildlife that cannot defend themselves. In Montana, wildlife is what makes our many counties great places to live. Our treasured wildlife is disappearing with the statewide onslaught of subdivisions in wrong locations that remove the habitat our wildlife needs to survive.

Here comes proposed Horse Creek Hills Major Subdivision, in Broadwater County, to be located on lower Confederate Gulch Road on the east side of Canyon Ferry.

This is located in the area where local elk herds winter, have their new calves, & adjacent to public camp sites that many Montana families use for camping and boating. The proposed subdivision is 450 acres, consisting of many home sites.

Also included is a 35-acre industrial and commercial development parcel! The wetlands area adjacent to the site is the home to many moose, deer, and multiple varieties of waterfowl.

Two Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks Region Three Senior Directors have sent the Broadwater County Commissioners letters expressing the major impact it will bring to our wildlife, yet the developer’s study claims minimum impact.

The County Planning Commission voted an initial denial but now it is up to the commissioners.

Contact Broadwater County Commissioners to oppose this project as only days are left. Subdivisions will come to Montana but this subdivision is simply in the wrong location. commissioners@co.broadwater.mt.us or call at (406) 255-3405.

Bill Waldron, Townsend

