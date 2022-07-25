Source water protection

In 2005 and 2006, the Montana DEQ performed Source Water Delineations and Assessment Studies for the two public water supplies in Ramsay. (see bit.ly/3v6Gk2K).

These types of reports are intended for local Planning and Zoning Departments, and Commissioners to enact proper planning and zoning to protect public water supplies. They have failed to act in protecting the public water supplies of Ramsay and Ramsay School.

The reports identify recharge areas for the water supply and risks to it. They list the following as potential contaminant source categories: Underground Storage Tanks, wastewater treatment facilities, sludge handling sites or land application areas, septic systems, among others.

Ramsay Zoning 17.35.020 states “In interpreting and applying the provisions of this chapter, they shall be held to be the minimum requirements for the promotion of the public health, safety, comfort, convenience, and general welfare.”

According to the Ramsay School Source Water Delineations and Assessment Report, the Love’s development is squarely within the recharge area of the Ramsay School water supply.

The entire recharge area for these public water supplies must be zoned to protect them. But, until then, at the very least, the existing zoned area must be strictly enforced. Including re-instating the zoning boundary that the Planning Department did away with.

17.35.090 – RR Rural Zone, B. Accessory Uses states: “Any use customarily accessory and incidental to permitted use.” The panning department is trying to violate this zoning by allowing a commercial waste water land application system, and a commercial storm water system to be located in the RR zone. As well as many other not allowed uses, such as underground fuel storage tanks. Both creating risk to the school water supply as indicated in the 2005 report.

In January of 2021, a 485 gallon diesel spill occurred when filling an underground storage tank at a Town Pump fueling station in Butte. That diesel traveled a mile to Black Tail Creek. The public was never notified, until the public discovered it. The difference here from Ramsay, is that there was no public water supply at risk.

Mike Flanick,

Ramsay