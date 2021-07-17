Solar array denial

Solar project denied by zoning board due to whiny Basin Creek residents. Blighting the landscape? Do they ever gaze at the Berkeley Pit? Once again a few residents south of Butte whine and cry and refuse to let Butte have a future (does anyone remember the proposed Womens" Prison that would have brought hundreds of good paying jobs to Butte but went to Billings instead?). It's interesting that an editorial on the same day reports Montana ranks 47th in solar energy jobs. I would suggest the Zoning Board listen to the rest of Butte residents and consider not only the future of Butte, but the future of the entire world.