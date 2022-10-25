Solar, wind energy are far from being a clean energy source

In an editorial on Oct. 13, Mike Kadas stated that “continued reliance on petroleum and natural gas is a threat to our national and economic security”! Mr. Kadas suggests that converting to solar and wind energy would solve this problem and also help the environment. However, relying on wind and solar energy would be a greater threat to our national and economic security and would be a detriment to the environment! That’s because the manufacturing of solar panels, and batteries to store solar and wind energy, requires the use of toxic rare earth heavy metals. China, by far, has the largest heavy metal reserves at 44 million metric tons. The USA has reserves of only 1.8 million metric tons ( 4% of China's reserves). If the electrification of the USA’s power grid was sourced by solar panels and wind turbines, we would be at the mercy of China to expand and maintain its utility! China could control our entire electric grid and national and economic security by refusing to sell us heavy metals once the grid is in place. They would do this because their stated goal has always been to exceed the USA economically and militarily! By ramping up oil and gas production, the USA could be energy independent (as we were under Trump) thereby maintaining our national and economic security We all want a clean environment, but solar and wind energy are far from being a clean energy source! According to The Harvard Business Review (HBR), worn out solar panels are sent to landfills because it costs 10 to 30 times more to recycle solar panels than to manufacture new ones, The toxic materials in the panels will leach into the soil and possibly into groundwater supplies. Millions of them will end up in landfills! Because there are at least 16 heavy metals and toxic chemicals contained within a solar panel, they are already classified as a hazardous waste. Günther Hilpert, Head of the Asia Research Division of the German think tank SWP, states that mining just one ton of rare earth elements produces 2,000 tons of toxic waste. Waste that has already devastated large regions of China. Hilpert also said that Chinese companies have adopted a process of spraying acid over these mining areas in order to separate rare earths from other ores, and that mined areas are often abandoned after excavation. They are no longer viable for agricultural use. Solar panels and wind turbines are not the lesser of two evils!