Socialism is slavery

When a person forcibly takes someone else’s earnings it is correctly termed slavery. When a government forcibly takes someone’s earnings and gives it to another, it is also correctly termed slavery. It is worse when a government sanctions and enacts it. It is significantly worse when it is disguised as wealth redistribution, which is a clever, however successful, ploy to deceive people into feeling it is justified or beneficial for the whole to steal from the individual.

Long ago our government allowed individual citizens to exert 100% slavery over other citizens. It was wrong then. Now, our government wants to do it again but in graduated amounts. It is still wrong. Government authorization does not determine morality. Which method is worse? Is it the one who acts on their own accord? Or is it the one who has the Government act for them, and because it is enacted by direction, feels it is then acceptable and they deserve it?