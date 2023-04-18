Social Security is not free and it's not charity

This is in response to Kendall Cotton's op-ed April 10, regarding his opinion that our governing body should do something to reduce Social Security and Medicare costs to the general public. Perhaps if Mr. Cotton had an understanding of those programs he may form a different opinion. I have paid into Social Security for over 50 years, just being a working stiff. Social Security is a government run savings account for people like me, we pay into it to help prevent relying on the government to support us later in life. It's not charity. I have paid for it. I currently pay for my Medicare insurance every month also. That's not free nor is it charity. Maybe if Mr. Cotton had a real job and paid into these programs he could fathom how it really works. You pay in, you collect when you retire. If government could figure out how to tax the wealthy 3% accordingly, no one would have to worry about those greedy seniors wanting what is actually theirs already, having paid for it their entire life. Keep it funded by working.