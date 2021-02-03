Social media caution

What you post on social media stays with you forever.

As a kid you always hear warnings that whatever you post on social media or send to one person can actually spread to everyone, however our young generation thinks that we can do and post anything we want and there will be no consequences.

As a culture we tend to focus on the now and don’t want to think about what will happen in the long run. As teens we need to consider that what we post now could hurt us down the road. For example when applying for a job or going to college. Things we post when we get caught up in a moment can come back to haunt us.

One tip that may help would be to think, “would I say this to this person's face?” if not then don't put it out there for the world to see. I would also suggest treating every post as if it were going to be something the entire world will see, even if it is intended for only one person. If you don’t want your neighbor to know about it, don’t put it on social media.