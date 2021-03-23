So much less safe

This is an open letter to Governor Gianforte and members of the Montana State Legislature:

I want to commend you for condemning citizens (whose names will be known at a later date) to death. With the passage of the open carry legislation, you have opened the door to more shootings like Colorado and Arizona have suffered in these last two weeks. How do we as citizens know if the person openly carrying a gun is just “carrying a gun,” or he or she entering the premises to carry out an armed robbery, or entering the premises to accomplish a mass shooting?

This wonderful bill allows people to march back and forth in front of an elementary school carrying a long guns and authorities cannot stop them because they are acting within the law.

The idea that an armed general population can stop mass murders is flawed. The policeman killed in Boulder was armed and most likely was wearing a bulletproof vest. His gun didn’t stop the gunman.

How will the authorities know who the shooter is when several people have their guns out? Are all the armed people guilty? Or, is it just one shooter?

Thank you so much. I now feel so much less safe. I can only hope I have a bulletproof Angel sitting on my shoulder to protect me.

Mary Wolstein, Butte

