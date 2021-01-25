Similar outrage?

I need some help here. Gary Kump is frothing at the mouth over the horrendous national debt, and expressing outrage that President Biden (don't you just love the sound of that?) wants to spend $1.9T to actually help working people.

I have searched diligently to find similar outrage on his part as the former (don't you just love the sound of that, too?) so-called president destroyed the budget and added THREE TRILLION DOLLARS to the national debt to help billionaires and major corporations. Surely that deserved at least a little ranting and raving from Mr Kump. So, help me out Mr Kump. Provide links to all the outpouring of condemnation you must have delivered.