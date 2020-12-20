Silencing female legislators

Certain men in the Montana Legislature are already trying to put the “ladies" in their place.

On Dec 7th and 8th, during preparations for the 2021 Legislative session, there were several times male legislators attempted to silence female legislators.

Rep. Maryann Dunwell was giving public testimony, representing a constituent. Rep. Usher and Rep. Skees both objected to Dunwell’s testimony. At one point, both Rep. Skees and Rep. Knudsen asked a staff member to cut Dunwell’s microphone and mute remote participants.

They are ALL elected.

Again, State Rep. Usher (Billings), interacting with Rep. Sharon Stewart-Peregoy on issues her constituents have with Covid-19, called her comments "emotional," adding it’s a “waste of my afternoon.”

Cutting off female legislators, not letting them speak. We have many pressing issues to tackle. Attempting to silence ANY elected officials is counterproductive: we need diverse voices in our state capital.

While this is not unexpected, these men need to realize — these are not actions that favorably impress the female part of the voting public. In fact, they would not impress my father, rest his soul, either.

Patricia M. Denke, PhD., Belgrade

