Sign petition to get Gary Buchanan on November ballot

Most Montanans like to think of ourselves as independent thinkers. We have a unique opportunity in the newly formed Eastern Congressional District to put an independent candidate — Gary Buchanan on the ballot.

Gary Buchanan has filed for this new seat but needs 9,000 signatures on his petition to secure a spot on the November ballot. Gary is holding a gathering to share some exciting news about his campaign at noon, this Friday, April 8, on the Flag Plaza in front of the Capitol.

Please join us to hear Gary and sign his petition. We can do this!

We hope to see you there, but if you can’t make this event, please email us at info@buchananformontana.com and we'll get you his petition to sign. Thank you.

Steve P. Nelsen, 

Helena

