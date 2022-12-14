Should we go back to horse and buggy days?

In his column, on Dec. 12, George Ochenski singled out the oil and gas industry for causing global warming! He called O&G companies frauds predators, price-gougers, etc. Mr. Ochenski stated that back in 1959, we were warned that burning fossil fuels would warm the planet! He stated that “the oil and gas giants knew what their products were causing.” In fact, Mr. Ochenski, we were all privy to that warning but did nothing! Life was good driving our automobiles and heating our homes with natural gas. Should we have shut down all oil and gas production in 1959, gone back to the “horse and buggy” days, and started heating our homes with wood again? “If” carbon dioxide, emanating from the burning of fossil fuels, is causing global warming, then we are all responsible, not just the oil and gas industry! We all painted ourselves into a corner! Mr. Ochenski blames the O&G industry for price gouging and making record profits! As far as price gouging goes, oil prices are not set by US companies but fluctuate worldwide based on supply and demand and are somewhat manipulated by OPEC and Russia. In the third quarter of 2022, the oil and gas industry ranked eighth among other industries in return on investment (23.8%). The home improvement, tobacco, and computer hardware industries ranked first, second, and third at 95.1%,84.3%, and 53.3% respectively! In 2020, Exxon lost $200 billion but no one seemed to care at that time. Why shouldn’t O&G companies try and maximize profits when Joe Biden said he was waging war on them to put them out of business! Joe stated “No more drilling, including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period! It ends”! Yet, Joe has begged OPEC and Venezuela to produce their much “dirtier” oil for our use! We all want a clean environment, but let’s face it, current solar and wind energy technologies are far from being able to supplant fossil fuel energy over night! They definitely are not as reliable and cause environmental pollution by mining rare earth heavy metals required in the manufacturing of batteries used to store green energy. Mining one ton of rare earth elements produces 2,000 tons of toxic waste! If Mr. Ochenski, an environmental activist, is so concerned about global warming, I wonder if he is doing his part by driving an electric car, using public transportation, carpooling, etc.