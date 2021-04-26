Should Tester resign?

Fuel prices are heading upward and maybe they would anyway—maybe later— but as I drive by these prices, I think of Senator Tester and his vote to do this. He first voted for the Keystone pipeline, then when the final vote came he voted against it and against America, Montana and those who were building it, and against our military — the defenders of our freedom. Our military needs fuel for the war birds, tanks, trucks and ships.

Mr. Tester could have changed things, yet he chose not to, but to fall into line with the party line, not Montana’s line. Those he said he would help he hurt for the party.

While shopping for food I noticed the prices are going up. My dollar buys less than it did a year ago. This too is to be laid at Mr. Tester’s feet. He has voted for overinflated Covid-19 bills that were filled with pork spending that had nothing to do with Covid-19, but appeasing the green new deal. This bill devalues the dollar, causing each in America to pay more—and we are America here in Montana. Those he said he would help he failed in the long run—a “feel good” moment for some, but all pay for it.