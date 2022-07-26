Sholly shout-out

Rarely do I feel thankful paying federal taxes, but when excellent leaders guide a beloved institution, Lincoln’s canon “…of the people, by the people and for the people…” resonates. Cam Sholly, Superintendent of Yellowstone National Park (YNP) and member of America’s government workforce, exemplifies public service. Government leaders today don’t get enough praise for doing a good job; rather, they receive instant, harsh and unwarranted criticism for mistakes, missteps or even twists of fate beyond their control. Criticism directed at Governor Gianforte for being abroad when the floods struck is a case in point. In contrast, I celebrate Cam Sholly’s leadership and his accomplishments.

Sholly’s boss, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, praised his team in-person for ensuring public safety while continuing park business. Quick road closures and an orderly evacuation kept every park visitor safe. Three weeks after the floods, 93% of the park opened, demonstrating Sholly’s public/private problem-solving, coordination and communication. His well-run team of government employees are laboring to help YNP’s related businesses. “…people very much appreciate everything that Sholly’s team has done,” remarked Destination Yellowstone’s CEO, Katrina Wiese.

Crisis management aside, Superintendent Sholly supports 800 employees, manages a $33,000,000 budget and oversees the biology on 2.2 million acres. Upgrading substandard employee housing, investing with a “forward-thinking lens that accounts for many climate change scenarios” (his words) and advocating for wolf protections in Districts 313 and 316 directly to Governor Gianforte represent Sholly’s commitment to YNP presently and in the future. He also is facilitating the park’s 150th anniversary which reframes YNP’s narrative and places Native Americans forefront in its human history. Graduate of Gardiner High, Cam Sholly is of the people. Tax-funded federal employee, he is by the people. Leader ensuring public safety and enjoyment, he is for the people. Thanks Superintendent Sholly!

Missey Dore,

Bozeman