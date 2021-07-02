Shameful chapter

While racism is still a dark chapter, I maintain our darkest period was how we treated the Native Americans. This is something we don't own or acknowledge. How many Americans even know about Sand Creek, Colorado when the US Army obliterated an Indian village of women, children and old men with cannons?

The Indian "situation" was totally sanctioned by our government. We stole everything they had; practiced genocide on them, just like Hitler did with the Jews; forced the survivors to walk hundreds of miles to desolate areas where they didn't know how to provide for themselves and we didn't even let them try; and to cap it off we took their children.