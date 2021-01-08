Selfish, cynical choices

The domestic terrorism we witnessed on Wednesday is the direct responsibility of elected representatives who violated their oaths of office to indulge the endless tantrum of the overgrown, narcissistic toddler in the White House.

Trump has spent the last five years lying to his trusting base and the last two months fomenting insurrection. Instead of telling their constituents the truth about the November election, borne out in recounts and audits and countless courtrooms, Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale encouraged Montanans to believe the lies.

Daines did not recant until his own safety was threatened — a typical reaction of this man, who is too frightened of half of the citizens of Montana to show up in person to talk to them.

Rosendale persisted even after the riot emptied the House, voting later that evening in objection to electoral results in Arizona. It is sadly ironic that both of them were elected with the help of dark-money ads charging that their opponents would encourage lawless rioting and destruction. I fear for this country over the next two weeks, and on Inauguration Day. Daines and Rosendale, we will not forget the selfish and cynical choices you made in a time of crisis.

Mary DeNevi, Missoula

