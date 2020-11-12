 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seeds of division
0 comments

Seeds of division

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Seeds of division

Sen. Daines: I was aghast to read your “Election is not settled” comments. No legal election expert that I’ve read — other than the vast team on the Trump legal payroll — have found any basis for legal challenges to the presidential vote.

Rather than sow more seeds of division, please consider taking a chapter from Biden’s gracious acceptance speech and think about the Montanans who didn't vote for you.

Brad Hurd, Helena

0 comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News