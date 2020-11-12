Seeds of division
Sen. Daines: I was aghast to read your “Election is not settled” comments. No legal election expert that I’ve read — other than the vast team on the Trump legal payroll — have found any basis for legal challenges to the presidential vote.
Rather than sow more seeds of division, please consider taking a chapter from Biden’s gracious acceptance speech and think about the Montanans who didn't vote for you.
Brad Hurd, Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!