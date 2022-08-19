Securing the November election

Open letter to Secretary of State Jacobsen:

Governor Gianforte's office recommended that I submit the following letter to you as you are more intimately involved with voting issues.

I'm one of the tens of thousands of Montana voters who believed you would help ensure election integrity. Now, before the coming November mid-term election in which Montana congressmen/women and state representatives will be decided, I choose to contact you as I'm alarmed that, while those who conduct Montana elections seem focused on the operation of voting machines, a far more significant and relevant factor is the question of UNSOLICITED mail-in ballots, and the highly objectionable complexities introduced by mail-in voting in general.

Even when voter registration lists are compiled and maintained with a high degree of diligence, the fact that unrequested ballots are placed in the hands of everyone nominally on such lists opens the door to voter coercion and fraud. Even one apathetic or unvetted person, nominally on voter registration lists, who receives an unsolicited mail-in ballot is far too many. Whether this be on a Native American reservation, or in a small town, big city, or city suburb, an unsolicited ballot in the hands of an apathetic or corruptible "voter" is an opening for door-to-door ballot "harvesting" (where the "harvester" ultimately becomes the actual voter) and on-the-spot "ballot curing" by unscrupulous political activists, also known as Social Justice Warriors, committed to obtaining their desired result in an election by any means at their disposal.

Please do your very best to ensure that ALL mail-in ballots for coming elections (including the coming November 2022 election) are specifically requested by the identical, vetted, individual legal Montana resident (and) U.S. citizen-recipient for a specific election, that mere appearance on a registration list is not regarded as sufficient cause to receive a valid ballot. Voting must either be done in person, or by special request for a mail-in/absentee ballot where the potential recipient is as carefully vetted as the voter who appears in person to cast his/her ballot.

John Little,

Butte