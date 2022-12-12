Saving consumers at the market

This time of year, everyone is always talking about meat. How was the Thanksgiving turkey, did you get your elk, I have extra venison, where do you get the best Christmas ham?

This year food, specifically high-grade meat like we have in Montana, is susceptible to inflation. That’s scary. These aren’t just weights at the butcher counter, they represent family traditions, local business bottom lines, and a family’s ability to put food on the table. We all know this.

Thankfully, some are working hard and creatively to make sure that Montanans are able to afford food on their tables this holiday season. Members of the Montana Farmers Union are building partnerships between ranchers and consumers to keep costs down and business local. For example in Havre, the new Montana Premium Processing Cooperative giving our ranchers more options for meat processing while seeking to boost state meatpacking capacity.

Senator Tester was a part of this solution. Earlier this year, Tester secured nearly $8M for 30 small businesses in the state to process meat locally as part of the American Rescue Plan. Cut out the out of state middleman, we keep more money at home, and save consumers at the market.

Malcom Gilbert,

Helena