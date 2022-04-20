Save the Butte Rescue Mission buildings

The proposed demolition of the two Butte Rescue Mission buildings is a sad reminder of what we continue to lose, not just in the Uptown area but also the neighborhoods. Stores, churches, schools, businesses, homes have all been lost. Before we destroy anything we should look at all possibilities to try to save it. We need to think of the unintended consequences of continued destruction.

If we want the city to grow we have look at ourselves and how we treat our properties. We are no longer a mining camp. The last mine whistle blew over 40 years ago. We shouldn’t be looking like one. Esthetics, how something looks, are important. Empty lots are not beautiful, they are ugly. More importantly they show an emptiness both physically and figuratively as representative on our economy. The newly empty lot on West Park next to the closed 217 Restaurant looks terrible. It would have been better to leave the building. Butte doesn’t need anymore empty lots.

I’ve looked at 135 East Park and sadly there is nothing to do with it but tear it down. There is no roof and rain and snow has deteriorated the interior to the point of no return. The past owner(s) did not take care of this building and now it is too late. The two Rescue Mission buildings, on the other hand, I believe can be saved. We should at least we try.

The economics of Butte’s historic structures has changed. Buildings that once stood idle for years are now being bought and fixed up. The value of property has risen substantially and I know of several people willing to buy these two buildings to preserve them.

If people are willing to buy and to save the two Rescue Mission buildings then they should be allowed to try. If they succeed two historic buildings are saved, tax base is stable and the county not only saves money but makes money through the sale. If they fail we are right back where we are now. Nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Paddy Dennehy, president,

Butte Historical Society

