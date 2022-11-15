Save rural nursing homes

Do you think if your relative ever needs 24-hour care, they could go to a nursing home? Think again. Ten nursing homes in Montana have closed in 2022, and you can bet more will follow. It’s not just a Montana problem, but rural areas will experience closures sooner than populated areas. Large hospitals sometimes cannot discharge patients because there is no safe place for them to go.

The primary reason is the large predictable demographic shift. In the early 90’s, I attended a presentation about future health care in Montana. The speaker said by 2020 many of the oldest baby boomers would need more care, while the younger baby boomers would be headed toward retirement, creating a demand for services without enough workers. Health care would be centered in the larger cities. It was a sobering presentation.

COVID exacerbated the existing worker shortage while increasing the cost of care. As the planet warms, diseases are likely to increase.

Modern medicine also affects health care. A few years ago, people needing hip or knee surgery stayed in the hospital for three or four days. Medicare requires a person to qualify for a 3-day medically necessary acute stay before it pays for rehabilitation services in a nursing home or a transitional bed in a rural hospital. Today, these surgeries are often done as outpatient, which is great for folks who are healthy and have family and a means to go to outpatient therapy. But what happens to people lacking those luxuries? They must pay for them or go without because they didn’t have a 3-day medically necessary acute stay. What happens to nursing homes and rural hospitals that counted on those patients filling those beds? Don’t count on home care services either as they, too, are affected by the demographic shift.

The governor is talking about big tax cuts. Instead, I’d like to see him, and our Legislature save our rural facilities before it is too late. And our elected federal politicians need to find a national solution. The 3-day acute stay is antiquated as is the resource limit for Medicaid.

Jeanette Prodgers,

Dillon