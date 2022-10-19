Sara Novak is a strong, proven leader

Those of us living in House District 77, we have a choice to make.

On the one hand, we can support Sara Novak who has served us well for the past couple of years. She is a strong proven leader. Novak has spent her career serving our children, especially those who need the assist the most.

Her sense of service has carried over to her term in the Montana State House of Representatives where she serves those of us who need a solid representative In Helena-the retired and those who work for a living. She is a strong defender of the jobs at Warm Springs and the State Prison. She has been an advocate for public access to public lands.

On the other hand, her opponent, John Fitzpatrick, has also been a servant of sorts. But he is more like a house servant in a manor. When his puppet masters ring their little bell, John is right there with his “Yes, sir.” He brags about his decades of serving as a lobbyist in Helena for the super wealthy, large international corporations and out-of-state landowners.

His policies would close both the State Hospital and the State Prison in favor of privatization. “Fair taxes” to his group mean sales taxes for the rest of us. Local hunters would be pushed aside for the rich out-of-state hunters and their guides.

The rich do not need another toady in Helena.

Vote for Sara Novak for representative in House District 77.

Bill Johnson,

Anaconda