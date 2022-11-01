Sara Novak and Jesse Mullen deserve our vote

Like most of you, I am tired of opening my mailbox to find yet another political flyer. Some of the flyers are sponsored by the actual candidate and some are paid for by some special interest group from who knows where. It seems in the Senate Distrct 39 and House District 77 races, the flyers tend to differ greatly. Some candidates are truly showing their experiences, successes, and goals if elected. Other candidates feel it necessary to focus on fears in which to blame their opponent. This tactic is so forceful that it has now become necessary for both parties to use this negative attack approach in campaigns. I appreciate the honest approach that both Sara Novak and Jesse Mullen have taken in their campaigns. They have both genuinely shown their character, their passion for doing what it will take to help ALL Montanans, and their willingness to work for the constituents in their districts. If you have a chance to listen to Sara Novak and Jesse Mullen before election day, please take the time to do so. They are the promise for a better Montana. Thank you for researching your candidates and VOTING. Sara Novak and Jesse Mullen deserve our vote and support!