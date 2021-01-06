Salary questioned

Really J.P. Gallagher? A $75,000 salary per year for an "assistant?"

Why should the taxpayers foot the Bill for a "chief of staff?" What justifies this wage? BSB has started another department for the consent decree for the contaminated soils cleanup. There is 20+jobs they're talking about, and then an assistant's job as an employee of BSB.

I think the council of Commissioners needs to really think about this? What were the assistants making before J. Kambich? Of course the council of commissioners will probably push it through as usual. I believe there is going to be gender discrimination and wage discrepancies.

Funny how the guy isn't even hired but the contract in front of the city council is already pre-dated for tomorrow Jan. 6, 2021. That's putting the cart before the horse as always.

Eldon Beall, Butte

