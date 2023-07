Sad day

July 10, 2023, will be a sad day in Helena. Daily home delivery of the Independent Record will cease.

The IR will be delivered by mail three days a week. Or you can read it on the computer.

Personally, I enjoy reading the IR while sitting in my easy chair and I don’t look forward to looking at a computer screen to get my news.

I’m too old for this, give me a break.

Charles Ruzicka,

Helena