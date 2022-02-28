Russia's tactics

My kids are half Estonian. Their father was first-generation American. His parents were Estonian refugees who immigrated to America after World War II, fleeing a Russian invasion.

I'm certain my in-laws are rolling over in their graves to hear some Americans' ignorant comments about being okay with what Putin's doing in Ukraine, or that NATO shouldn't intervene.

I spent many evenings sitting around the table in my husband's boyhood home, listening to his parent's stories about the invasion of their beloved homeland, Estonia.

You see, Russia has a recurring strategy of how they invade neighboring countries. They manage to somehow get Russian citizens into them and then when they want to invade, they claim that the people living there want them to intercede on their behalf. Some circumstances vary in the current situation in Ukraine but overall, it's the same dynamic.

Fleeing Estonia, then living in a displaced persons camp in Germany for three years, total strangers in Colorado then sponsored and took them in. Without their kindness, I wouldn't have my amazing kids today.

Russian expansionism appears to be alive and well.

Rest in peace, Henry and Edith; what you experienced and survived will not be forgotten.

Cindy Hockenberry, Missoula

