Russia and Republicans

Fact: Russian government military and civil intelligence agencies coordinated an operation for the U.S. 2016 presidential election and then apparently again in March of 2020, in an operation against U.S. non-military computer systems.

Let’s face it, Republicans do not seem to care, through inaction and silence from not only Trump but the majority of the party. I have six possible reasons, mostly from my contemplation over time:

1) Republicans' mythology involves Reagan winning the Cold War completely, entirely changing the Russian government, from evil communism, regardless of Vladimir Putin’s aggressive position in the Soviet state.

2) Republicans may also not wish to admit that the efforts to establish libertarian style capitalism in Russia were largely unsuccessful.

3) Trump's obvious Russophilia is an obvious factor for whatever reason it exists. This most likely only strengthened already existing associations. It has been deleterious.

4) Republicans may simply like a mostly white country, involved heavily in oil and gas, with a good population of orthodox Christians, and a clear oligarchy.