Rules and responsibility

Rules and regulations as well as being responsible and considerate are what keep everyone safe along with enjoying the celebrations. Fireworks are wonderful but on July 4, not June through July and all hours of the day and night. Some people have to get up early and go to work or just enjoy a peaceful night.

Act like adults and monitor your children, be considerate of others. Fireworks are fine, but when the illegal ones are being set off, such as pipe bombs, it is not.

Our neighbor, in his 70s, has been up on his roof as many years as I can remember, removing fireworks. Not to mention all the children getting hurt and being take nto the hospital.

As for the animals, I see this firsthand every year how it affects almost all of them. From the shaking, to the panting, and the pain in their eyes. I know of some that have to be put on medication. Unless you have been around a terrified animal you have no idea what they go through. Also some pets are too large to bring indoors (horses, donkeys, llamas and sheep). These animals cannot speak for themselves so I am dong it for them.